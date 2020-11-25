Israeli strikes in Syria kill 8 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

Israeli air strikes in Syria overnight killed at least eight fighters operating in pro-Iran militias, a war monitoring group said Wednesday.
The strikes near the capital Damascus targeted an arms depot and a position held by Iranian forces and their Lebanese ally Hezbollah, but the nationalities of the dead fighters was not immediately know, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The strikes near the capital Damascus targeted an arms depot and a position held by Iranian forces and their Lebanese ally Hezbollah, but the nationalities of the dead fighters was not immediately know, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.