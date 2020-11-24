Four Iraqi Soldiers Injured in ISIS Attack near Tuz Khurmatu

At least four Iraqi soldiers were injured during a fierce fire exchange with the attacking ISIS militants outside Tuz Khurmatu, north of Salahaddin province.



A local police source said that the jihadists attacked the army unit in Bastamil district, west of Tuz Khurmatu.



After a one-hour fierce fire exchange, four soldiers were rushed to the hospital for treatment.



The militants escaped after reinforcement arrived, the source added.