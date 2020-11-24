Landmine from Iran-Iraq War Era Kills Civilian

A civilian was killed after the explosion of a landmine left from the Iran-Iraq war in the border areas of Kurdistan Region.



Narolla Rasool, 44, was found dead on Monday night after he went missing and villagers searched the mountainous areas around Choman district.



He was hit by a landmine on the skirt of Halgord mountain, near the village of Gundazhor, an official said.



Rasool was a resident of Nawande village.