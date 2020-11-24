ISIS Attacks Army Checkpoint in West Iraq, Injures Three

At least three people were injured in an ISIS attack on a checkpoint of the Iraqi armed forces in Anbar province, west of Iraq.
Local sources said the attack had targeted a checkpoint outside Janabin subdistrict of Karama, Anbar province.
Among the injured is a civilian who was passing through the checkpoint when the attack occurred.
The other injured is said to be a pro-government local Sunni militiaman.
