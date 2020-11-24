Iraq’s Foreign Minister Leads High-Level Delegation to Moscow

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is traveling to Moscow today for a series of meetings with senior Russian officials, ministry spokesperson said.
The visit is at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrorv, according to Ahmed Sahaf, who also revealed that the ministers of oil and trade are also accompanying Hussein.
The discussions are expected to be focused on the ways to strengthen the energy and trade cooperations between Baghdad and Moscow.
The visit is at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrorv, according to Ahmed Sahaf, who also revealed that the ministers of oil and trade are also accompanying Hussein.
The discussions are expected to be focused on the ways to strengthen the energy and trade cooperations between Baghdad and Moscow.