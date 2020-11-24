Kurdistan PM Receives KRG Negotiating Team with Baghdad

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani on Monday received the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) negotiating team with Baghdad for talks on their recent meetings with the federal government.



PM Barzani commended the efforts made by the negotiating team during their meetings with the Iraqi government and defending the rights of the Kurdistan Region, a statement by the premier's office said.



During the meeting, officials emphasized that the Kurdistan Region will not negotiate on its constitutional rights.



The ongoing talks between the KRG and Iraqi government were also discussed during the meeting, with the team saying that it will spare no efforts to reach an agreement with the Iraqi government to resolve the remaining disputes.