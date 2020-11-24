Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions
Tuesday، 24 November 2020 12:19 AM

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank

The UAE has strongly condemned the cowardly attack by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia on a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in north Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed in a statement that the UAE considers the act of sabotage new evidence of the Houthi terrorist militia’s attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Ministry renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia regarding these terrorist attacks, and its firm standing with the kingdom against any threat to its security and stability. The ministry also reiterated UAE’s support for the kingdom in all the measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that the security of the UAE and the security of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the kingdom is considered by the UAE as a threat to its security and stability system.
