Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Breaking
UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 24 November 2020 12:15 AM

Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal

2020-637417697885022455-502
Egypt has strongly condemned a missile attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a statement by the foreign ministry said on Monday night.

The ministry affirmed Egypt's condemnation of "such terrorist acts of sabotage committed against vital institutions in the kingdom," adding that the act targets the security of the Gulf country and the stability of energy supplies.

It also stressed Egypt’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for any measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its security and stability in the face of all kinds of terrorism and its supporters.

An unnamed official at Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said, in statements reported by the SPA, that no injuries were reported in the incident, and accused the Houthi rebels of committing the assault.

Egypt has repeatedly expressed its full support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying the Iran-backed movement’s practices further inflame the situation in Yemen.

Related Stories
Read
04a7f7c8-812a-4dd2-9583-80e527ff6b1c-AP19258627736089

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank 24 November 2020 12:19 AM

55653699_303

Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal 23 November 2020 09:38 PM

_115607291_comp_reuters

Saudi Arabia denies crown prince held 'secret meeting' with Israeli PM 23 November 2020 09:02 PM

Robert-OBrien-1606041560775

US keeps 'all options' open for Yemen's Houthis 23 November 2020 08:57 PM

netanyahu

Netanyahu urges no return to Iran nuclear deal 23 November 2020 08:54 PM

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show 23 November 2020 05:36 PM

Why hasn’t Iran instructed Houthis to implement Stockholm Agreement

US keeps ‘all options’ open for Yemen’s Houthis 23 November 2020 05:33 PM

29831db0249def02c84efad698b6b76f_L

Iran COVID-19 Tally Spikes to 854,361 23 November 2020 04:40 PM

Comments