Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal

Egypt has strongly condemned a missile attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a statement by the foreign ministry said on Monday night.



The ministry affirmed Egypt's condemnation of "such terrorist acts of sabotage committed against vital institutions in the kingdom," adding that the act targets the security of the Gulf country and the stability of energy supplies.



It also stressed Egypt’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for any measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its security and stability in the face of all kinds of terrorism and its supporters.



An unnamed official at Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said, in statements reported by the SPA, that no injuries were reported in the incident, and accused the Houthi rebels of committing the assault.



Egypt has repeatedly expressed its full support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying the Iran-backed movement’s practices further inflame the situation in Yemen.



