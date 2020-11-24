Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province

Security sources announced that the Iraqi army launched a large-scale military operation against ISIS terrorist elements in the western desert of Al-Rutba in Al Anbar province on Monday.



The operation began after receiving information about the presence of ISIL terrorists in the desert, the source added.



Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the ISIS terrorist group, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahddin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations.



They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.



ISIS forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.



In recent months, the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Salahddin governorates since the middle of last month.



