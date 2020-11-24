Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Breaking
UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 24 November 2020 12:12 AM

Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province

3609665
Security sources announced that the Iraqi army launched a large-scale military operation against ISIS terrorist elements in the western desert of Al-Rutba in Al Anbar province on Monday.

The operation began after receiving information about the presence of ISIL terrorists in the desert, the source added.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the ISIS terrorist group, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahddin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations.

They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIS forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Salahddin governorates since the middle of last month.

Related Stories
Read
basra

Iraq seeks first ever oil prepayment deal as finances strained 23 November 2020 09:18 PM

coronavirus 1234

Iraq reports 2,136 new COVID-19 cases, 537,457 in total 23 November 2020 09:10 PM

11

Senior ISIS Member Arrested on Arrival at Baghdad Airport: Official 23 November 2020 04:55 PM

1111

Kurdistan Parliament to Discuss Emigration of Youth 23 November 2020 04:52 PM

11

ISIS Kills One Iraqi Soldier Outside Makhmour 23 November 2020 04:49 PM

11

Kurdistan: First Ministerial Committee Discusses Recognition of ISIS Crimes as Genocide 23 November 2020 04:47 PM

11

US Decision to Reduce Troops in Iraq won’t Affect Washington’s Support to Kurdistan: Official 23 November 2020 04:44 PM

b5a684ad2ee29599afad0f65a21f1603_L

PKK, IMIS Against Erbil-Baghdad Deal on Sinjar: Kurdish MP 23 November 2020 04:37 PM

Comments