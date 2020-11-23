Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Monday، 23 November 2020 09:38 PM

Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held talks with his French and British counterparts in Berlin on Monday, with the partners urging Iran to stop breaching a nuclear deal it signed in 2015.

"From our view, Iran is systematically violating the agreement," a spokeswoman with the German Foreign Ministry said. "Together with our European partners, we urge Iran to stop these violations and return to fulfilling all its nuclear obligations."

Maas met with Britain's Dominic Raab and France's top diplomat Jean-Yves le Drian ahead of an expected change of policy towards Iran when US President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as president in January.

Maas's spokeswoman said she "confident" that a "constructive" US approach would help rein in the Iranian government, German news agency DPA reported.

The agreement, which world powers reached with Iran, sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear program to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons in return for the easing of economic sanctions.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018, slapping fresh sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has repeatedly breached limits on enriching uranium set in the nuclear agreement in what it portrays as a calculated and justified response to Trump's decision.

