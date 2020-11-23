Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Breaking
UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 November 2020 09:18 PM

Iraq seeks first ever oil prepayment deal as finances strained

basra

Iraq is seeking its first ever crude oil prepayment deal to boost its finances as the country struggles to cope with lower oil prices and demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, its oil ministry said on Monday.


The country is seeking a five-year prepayment starting January 2021 until December 2025 to be repaid with cargoes of its Basra crude, according to a letter sent by state oil marketer SOMO to its customers and seen by Reuters.

 

An official at Iraq’s oil ministry confirmed the document. In the letter dated Nov. 23, SOMO said it will accept bids from possible counterparties until Nov. 27 at 1600 Baghdad time.


“Prepaid oil cargoes are part of an urgent plan to boost state budget and overcome financial crisis. We have obligations towards OPEC to cut output, we have to repay foreign companies debts and also to keep our economy standing and this is why we need cash in advance for some of our oil sales,” the official said.

 

 

Related Stories
Read
3609665

Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province 24 November 2020 12:12 AM

coronavirus 1234

Iraq reports 2,136 new COVID-19 cases, 537,457 in total 23 November 2020 09:10 PM

11

Senior ISIS Member Arrested on Arrival at Baghdad Airport: Official 23 November 2020 04:55 PM

1111

Kurdistan Parliament to Discuss Emigration of Youth 23 November 2020 04:52 PM

11

ISIS Kills One Iraqi Soldier Outside Makhmour 23 November 2020 04:49 PM

11

Kurdistan: First Ministerial Committee Discusses Recognition of ISIS Crimes as Genocide 23 November 2020 04:47 PM

11

US Decision to Reduce Troops in Iraq won’t Affect Washington’s Support to Kurdistan: Official 23 November 2020 04:44 PM

b5a684ad2ee29599afad0f65a21f1603_L

PKK, IMIS Against Erbil-Baghdad Deal on Sinjar: Kurdish MP 23 November 2020 04:37 PM

Comments