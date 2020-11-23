Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 23 November 2020 09:02 PM

Saudi Arabia denies crown prince held 'secret meeting' with Israeli PM

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister has denied that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the Gulf kingdom on Sunday to secretly meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.


"No such meeting occurred," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud tweeted.
Mr Netanyahu has declined to comment on the Israeli reports that he was on board a private jet that travelled from Tel Aviv to the Red Sea city of Neom.


It would be the first known meeting between leaders of the historical foes.
US President Donald Trump has been pressing them to normalise relations after brokering deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in recent months.

