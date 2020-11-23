Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Monday، 23 November 2020 08:57 PM

US keeps 'all options' open for Yemen's Houthis

The United States is "keeping all our options open" when it comes to Yemen's Houthi rebels, the national security advisor said Monday, amid reports the outgoing Trump administration could tag the group as terrorists.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Philippines, Robert O'Brien criticised the Iran-backed Houthis of failing to engage in a "good-faith peace process" to end the conflict.


The Houthis are at the centre of a flurry of diplomacy as the Trump administration, which has made isolating its arch-foe Tehran a centrepiece of its regional policy, enters its final weeks.

