Senior ISIS Member Arrested on Arrival at Baghdad Airport: Official

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces on Monday arrested a senior member of the ISIS as soon as he landed at Baghdad International Airport, Spokesperson for Iraqi Commander in Chief Yahia Rasool said.



The official revealed that the man is known by the codename Abu Nabaa, and worked as General Administrative Coordinator of the ISIS.



He was flying from a neighboring country to Iraq for regrouping the ISIS jihadists during meetings he had scheduled outside Baghdad.



Abu Nabaa has been known to the Iraqi intelligence and counter-terrorism since 2003. He worked with multiple terrorist organizations, among them Al Qaeda and ISIS, Rasool added.



