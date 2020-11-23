Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 23 November 2020 04:52 PM

Kurdistan Parliament to Discuss Emigration of Youth

Kurdistan Region Parliament will hold a session on Wednesday to discuss the emigration of the young generation and its impact.

According to a statement by the parliament presidency, the lawmakers are invited to attend the session at 11 am on Wednesday, 25 November.

The discussion follows a detailed report submitted by the parliament’s Kurdish diaspora committee.

Following the surge of the ISIS, thousands of people from Kurdistan Region joined the migrants from Iraq and Syria to look for a more secured life in the EU countries.

Despite the fact that ISIS has been defeated on the ground, the number of people, especially the youth, leaving Kurdistan and Iraq for Europe is still high, and that is believed to be for the ongoing economic hardship.
