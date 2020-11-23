ISIS Kills One Iraqi Soldier Outside Makhmour

ISIS militants raided an Iraqi army outpost near Makhmour, killing one soldier, a local official confirmed.
The attack took place around midnight on Sunday, in an area located between the villages of Qallata Souran and Azikan.
No more details about possible ISIS casualties were available.
Over the weekend, ISIS jihadists attacked other units of the Iraqi armed forces in Salahaddin and killed over ten people, with several others injured.
