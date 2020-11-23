Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Monday، 23 November 2020 04:47 PM

Kurdistan: First Ministerial Committee Discusses Recognition of ISIS Crimes as Genocide

 Several ministers from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and a number of other Kurdish officials met on Monday to discuss the process of recognizing the ISIS crimes as genocide.

The ministers of interior, justice, labor and social affairs, Anfal and martyrs affair, as well as minister of state for parliament affairs and head of department of foreign relations were present at the meeting.

The committee is working with the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh (UNITAD) to document the ISIS crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice while recognizing the brutal attacks on Kurds as “genocide”.
