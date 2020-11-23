US Decision to Reduce Troops in Iraq won’t Affect Washington’s Support to Kurdistan: Official

The decision to withdraw part of the US troops from Iraq will not affect the scale of support that Washington is providing to the Kurdistan Region, said Babakir Zebari, a senior military advisor to Kurdistan President.



Zebari said that the security and intelligence coordination between the US forces and Peshmerga of Kurdistan is at its favorable level.



According to Zebari, the US troops will not leave any gaps for the ISIS to revive in Iraq again.



Zebari, who previously served as the chief of staff of the Iraqi army, also revealed that Washington will soon increase and expand its military support for Kurdistan.