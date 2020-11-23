Iran COVID-19 Tally Spikes to 854,361

Over 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Iran on Sunday, raising the tally to 854,361, Iran’s Health Ministry said.



Speaking to state TV, Sima Lari, a spokesperson for the ministry, pointed out that at least 13,053 people were found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday.



Moreover, the novel virus has claimed 475 other lives within the past day, with which the death toll reached 44,802.



According to the spokesperson, a total of 603,445 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, while 5,796 others remain in intensive care.