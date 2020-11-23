Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Breaking
UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 November 2020 04:40 PM

Iran COVID-19 Tally Spikes to 854,361

29831db0249def02c84efad698b6b76f_L
Over 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Iran on Sunday, raising the tally to 854,361, Iran’s Health Ministry said.

Speaking to state TV, Sima Lari, a spokesperson for the ministry, pointed out that at least 13,053 people were found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday.

Moreover, the novel virus has claimed 475 other lives within the past day, with which the death toll reached 44,802.

According to the spokesperson, a total of 603,445 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, while 5,796 others remain in intensive care.
Related Stories
Read
04a7f7c8-812a-4dd2-9583-80e527ff6b1c-AP19258627736089

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank 24 November 2020 12:19 AM

2020-637417697885022455-502

Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal 24 November 2020 12:15 AM

55653699_303

Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal 23 November 2020 09:38 PM

_115607291_comp_reuters

Saudi Arabia denies crown prince held 'secret meeting' with Israeli PM 23 November 2020 09:02 PM

Robert-OBrien-1606041560775

US keeps 'all options' open for Yemen's Houthis 23 November 2020 08:57 PM

netanyahu

Netanyahu urges no return to Iran nuclear deal 23 November 2020 08:54 PM

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show 23 November 2020 05:36 PM

Why hasn’t Iran instructed Houthis to implement Stockholm Agreement

US keeps ‘all options’ open for Yemen’s Houthis 23 November 2020 05:33 PM

Comments