Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 November 2020
Breaking
Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 November 2020 03:01 PM

Veteran Syrian diplomat Mekdad named foreign minister, state media says

Faisal Mekdad

Syria’s President Bashar al Assad named veteran diplomat Faisal Mekdad as foreign minister on Sunday to replace Walid Moalem, who died last week, state media reported.


Mekdad, 66, had been deputy foreign minister since 2006. He has also held a string of diplomatic posts, including envoy to the United Nations.


Assad also appointed Bashar al-Jaafari, currently ambassador to the U.N., as deputy foreign minister.

 

Mekdad, like Moalem, is a staunch defender of Assad’s bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters in 2011, when thousands took to the streets calling for an end to the Assad family’s decades-old authoritarian rule that later erupted into a full-scale civil war.


Moalem died last Monday at the age of 79, after suffering years of heart problems.


Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif phoned Mekdad and congratulated him on his new position, stressing Tehran’s “continued strategic cooperation” with Syria, official Iranian media outlets said.

 

Mekdad is a strong advocate of strengthening ties with Iran and Russia, the two main allies who have helped shore up Assad’s rule and allowed him to regain most of the territory he once lost to the armed opposition.


The veteran diplomat has also been the country’s main interlocuter with U.N. agencies and foreign agencies based in Damascus and instrumental in efforts to divert aid to serve the cash-strapped government’s priorities, U.N. sources and international aid workers say.

Related Stories
Read
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Libya’s rivals meet to discuss transitional government 23 November 2020 03:09 PM

aramco

Yemeni Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah 23 November 2020 03:05 PM

netanyahu

Netanyahu urges no return to Iran nuclear deal 23 November 2020 02:57 PM

iran

Iran reports 13,053 new coronavirus cases, 475 deaths 22 November 2020 05:22 PM

Khatibzadeh-696x392

Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria 22 November 2020 05:18 PM

Baghouz

14 pro-Iran fighters in Syria killed in airstrikes: monitor 22 November 2020 02:02 PM

who

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete' 22 November 2020 12:38 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran shuts down businesses, restricts travel amid coronavirus 22 November 2020 12:47 AM

Comments