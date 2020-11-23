Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 November 2020
Breaking
Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 23 November 2020 02:57 PM

Netanyahu urges no return to Iran nuclear deal

netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an apparent message to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, said on Sunday there should be no return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal abandoned by President Donald Trump.


Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he would rejoin the accord if Tehran first resumed strict compliance, and would work with allies “to strengthen and extend it, while more effectively pushing back against Iran’s other destabilising activities”.


The agreement, which world powers reached with Iran, sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons in return for the easing of economic sanctions.

 

But the deal, abandoned by Trump in 2018, did not restrict Iran’s ballistic missile programme nor its support for militia in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, which Washington sees as destabilising to the Middle East.


“There must be no return to the previous nuclear agreement. We must stick to an uncompromising policy to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said in a speech in southern Israel.


He did not mention Biden directly, but his comments were widely interpreted by Israeli media as a message to the incoming president not to bring the United States back into the agreement.

 

Netanyahu was a strong opponent of the 2015 accord, calling it a “very bad deal” in an address that year to the U.S. Congress that further strained his relationship with Trump’s Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.


European powers party to the agreement, along with Russia and China, have been trying to hold the deal together despite U.S. pressure for sweeping sanctions against Iran over breaches it declared in response to Washington’s pullout.


Iran denies that its atomic programme is aimed at developing weapons.


Related Stories
Read
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Libya’s rivals meet to discuss transitional government 23 November 2020 03:09 PM

aramco

Yemeni Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah 23 November 2020 03:05 PM

Faisal Mekdad

Veteran Syrian diplomat Mekdad named foreign minister, state media says 23 November 2020 03:01 PM

iran

Iran reports 13,053 new coronavirus cases, 475 deaths 22 November 2020 05:22 PM

Khatibzadeh-696x392

Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria 22 November 2020 05:18 PM

Baghouz

14 pro-Iran fighters in Syria killed in airstrikes: monitor 22 November 2020 02:02 PM

who

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete' 22 November 2020 12:38 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran shuts down businesses, restricts travel amid coronavirus 22 November 2020 12:47 AM

Comments