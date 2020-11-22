Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 November 2020
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 22 November 2020 08:06 PM

Kurdistan COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 3,000

The death toll from the coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region has now neared 3,000, the health ministry said on Sunday.

According to a statement by the ministry, at least 17 individuals lost their lives due to COVID-19 on Sunday, bring the total number of fatalities to 2,994.

With 495 new infections, the coronavirus tally also reaches 93,433.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, at least 57,941 patients have recovered since early March, the statement concluded.
