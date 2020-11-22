US Consulate Congratulates Yezidis on Election of New Spiritual Leader

The Consulate General of the United States in Erbil has congratulated the Kurdish Yezidis on the election of Sheikh Ali Alyas as their new spiritual leader.



“The U.S. Consulate General Erbil congratulates the Yezidi community on the selection of its new spiritual leader, Sheikh Ali Alyas,” the diplomatic mission wrote in an online statement.



“The United States reaffirms its commitment to preserving the ethnic and religious minority communities of IKR and Iraq and promoting pluralism and tolerance,” it added.



Earlier this week, the Yezidi Religious Council convened in Shekhan to elect the successor of late Baba Sheikh, who died last month due to health complications.