PM Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hold Phone Conversation

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation on Sunday to discuss a range of issues.
During the phone call, Cavusoglu offered condolences over the passing of Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi, who died earlier this week after weeks of struggle with COVID-19.
They also reviewed the bilateral ties, emphasizing on close cooperation in the field of healthcare especially during the current challenging times of the pandemic.
During the phone call, Cavusoglu offered condolences over the passing of Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi, who died earlier this week after weeks of struggle with COVID-19.
They also reviewed the bilateral ties, emphasizing on close cooperation in the field of healthcare especially during the current challenging times of the pandemic.