PM Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hold Phone Conversation

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation on Sunday to discuss a range of issues.



During the phone call, Cavusoglu offered condolences over the passing of Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi, who died earlier this week after weeks of struggle with COVID-19.



They also reviewed the bilateral ties, emphasizing on close cooperation in the field of healthcare especially during the current challenging times of the pandemic.