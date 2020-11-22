Iraqi Protest Activist Targeted with Bomb Blast at Home

A bomb blast on Saturday targeted an Iraqi activist in the southern part of the country.



According to media reports, an improvised explosive device was planted outside the residence of Ammar Khazali, who is known as one of the organizers of the anti-government protests in Sonia district of Diwaniyah province.



No one was hurt, but the blast has caused major material damages to the house, local sources said.



Since the onset of the protests in southern Iraq in October 2019, dozens of Iraqi activists have been assassinated, injured, kidnapped, or arrested by the government.