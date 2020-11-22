Kurdistan Health Minister to Brief MPs on COVID-19 Response

Kurdistan Region Health Minister Saman Barzanji is set to visit the parliament on Monday to brief the lawmakers on the ongoing COVID-19 response.



Barzanji will meet with parliament’s health committee separately.



General directors from the health departments of all four provinces of Kurdistan Region will accompany the minister to provide the lawmakers with the latest updates and details about the challenges.



As of Saturday, November 21, Kurdistan has recorded 92,938 coronavirus infections and 2,977 deaths.