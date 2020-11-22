Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 23 November 2020
Breaking
Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 22 November 2020 05:18 PM

Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

Khatibzadeh-696x392

Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of “hit and run” attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country.


Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012.


On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a “secret military site” that served as a “hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate”.

 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khateebzadeh told a virtual weekly news conference: “The Zionist regime (Israel) is well aware that the era of hit and run is over and therefore they are very cautious.”


Iran denies having military forces in Syria and says it has sent commandos to the country as military advisers. Tehran says it will provide military advisers to Syria for as long as necessary.


“Iran’s presence in Syria is advisory and naturally if anyone disrupts this advisory presence, our response will be a crushing one,” Khatibzadeh said.

 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said at least 10 people, including five Iranians from the Quds Force, a branch of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards responsible for operations outside of Iran’s own borders, were killed during the attack.


“I do not confirm the martyrdom of Iranian forces in Syria,” “Khatibzadeh said.

 

Related Stories
Read
iran

Iran reports 13,053 new coronavirus cases, 475 deaths 22 November 2020 05:22 PM

Baghouz

14 pro-Iran fighters in Syria killed in airstrikes: monitor 22 November 2020 02:02 PM

who

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete' 22 November 2020 12:38 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran shuts down businesses, restricts travel amid coronavirus 22 November 2020 12:47 AM

000_1M71BY

Israeli army says Gaza militants fired a rocket at Israel 22 November 2020 12:42 AM

lebanon_inmates

5 killed in police chase after mass prison break in Lebanon 21 November 2020 05:19 PM

q

Iran Reports over 13,200 New COVID-19 Cases 20 November 2020 07:25 PM

q

Israel, Bahrain to Open Embassies 20 November 2020 07:14 PM

Comments