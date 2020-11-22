Iraq to re-issue entry visas for tourists to foster coronavirus-hit economy

Iraq will begin facilitating entry visas for foreigners to boost its economy weakened by the covid-19 global pandemic, which caused a border lockdown for months.



News reports said authorities will begin procedures to grant foreigners entry visas so they can visit religious, touristic and heritage sites.

A statement by the presidential office said,“after the coronavirus crisis has cleared up, Iraq needs to build new bridges to communicate with various countries of the world."



Moreover, the presidential office highlighted necessity to look at ways of bringing foreign investment into the country.



“Iraqi cities, social life and multiple activities” provide opportunities for economic, commercial and investment cooperation, the statement read.