Iran shuts down businesses, restricts travel amid coronavirus

Iran took the drastic step of closing its businesses and restricting internal travel as Tehran battles against the region’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Iranian officials had already issued guidance urging residents to wear masks and avoid nonessential travel, but with a confirmed case tally of more than 840,000 and a death toll of more than 430 over the past five days, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani indicated more stringent action was needed.

"If in the past people were told to follow the health protocols to ensure their own and relatives’ health, and to reduce the pressure on the medical staff, today, in addition to those recommendations, everyone must carefully follow the health principles to avoid economic pressure as soon as possible,” he said in a statement.





