Several killed in 'ISIS ambush' in Iraq's Baghdad

Six Iraqi security personnel and three civilians have been killed in an ambush carried out by the ISIS terror group north of Baghdad, police and a local official have said.



A police source said a roadside bomb hit a car and that militant opened fire on a rescue team of policemen and state-aligned paramilitary forces when they arrived at the scene, about 200 kilometres from the capital.



Four members of the IMIS and two policemen died along with three civilians, Mohammed Zidane, the mayor of Zouiya, 50 kilometres from the city of Tikrit, told AFP news agency.



