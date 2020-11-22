Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Sunday، 22 November 2020 12:42 AM

Israeli army says Gaza militants fired a rocket at Israel

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket toward Israel on Saturday night, setting off air-raid sirens in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, the Israeli military announced.


Israeli police said the rocket caused damage to a structure in the Ashkelon area, roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Gaza, but there were no injuries. No other details were provided.


The launch raised the likelihood of an Israeli reprisal in Gaza.


Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response.

