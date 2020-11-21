TikTok Endangers Iraqi Military Bases: DMC

The excessive use of TikTok by Iraqi soldiers while on duty puts the security of the military bases at a great risk, said Iraq’s Digital Media Center.



The Chinese social media app is among the most popular mobile applications among young and old, men and women, educated and ordinary people in Iraq.



The DMC said the Iraqi government is urgently required to prevent soldiers from using the app while on duty. It said videos of soldiers inside their military bases could be extremely harmful to the security of the restricted sites.



Terrorist groups could use the data on the personal accounts of soldiers to carry out precise attacks, it said.