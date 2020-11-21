Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Saturday، 21 November 2020 04:51 PM

Iran’s Quds Force Commander Visits Iraq Amid US Troops Reduction

Only days after Washington announced the reduction of the number of its troops in Iraq, commander of Iran’s Quds Forces, Ismail Qa’ani, has visited Baghdad for a series of meetings.

According to media reports, Qa’ani and the commanders of Shia militia forces of Hashd al-Shaabi have agreed to halt attacks on US interests in Iraq while Washington is downsizing its military presence there.

Ghazanfar Batikh, a member of Fatih Alliance, one of the pro-Iran political wings of Hashd al-shaabi, said that Qa’ani’s visit to Baghdad was at the request of the Iraqi government.

Qa’ani is the successor of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian top general who was killed earlier in January this year by a US drone strike in Baghdad.
