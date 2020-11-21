Hakim Warns of Attempts against Planned Early Elections in Iraq

Ammar al-Hakim, head of Hikma Movement and a senior Shia leader in Iraq, has warned that there are attempts to harm the upcoming snap elections in the country.



Hakim wrote on Twitter that “some factions” undermine the transparency of the election process in order to discourage people from taking part in the polls.



He did not mention any political party.



Iraq has planned the early elections for June 2021. It was among the promises Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi made before taking office.