US Extends Sanctions Waiver to Allow Iraq to Import Iranian Gas for 45 More Days

The United States on Thursday extended a sanctions waiver for Iraq to allow the country to import gas from Iran, but this time for a shortened period.



According to an Iraqi official who spoke to AFP, Washington has extended the wavier by 45 days only, that means it will expire days before Donald Trump will leave the White House.



Iraq buys gas and electricity from its neighbour Tehran to supply about a third of its power sector.



Since 2018, when Washington blacklisted Iran’s energy industry, Iraq is being pushed by the US to find an alternative for its energy imports.