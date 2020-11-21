UN's Observation of Iraqi Elections "Not Acceptable": Shia Militia Leader

Commander of pro-Iran militias of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, has made it clear that the United Nations' observation of Iraqi elections, scheduled for next June, is "not acceptable".



Khazali on Friday rejected any direct or indirect interventions by the UN in the upcoming elections, believing that the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, has previously failed to adopt a neutral position in the country.



He noted that the UN, however, could only monitor the situation.



The warning of the militia leader comes about one week after PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi met with officials from Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission who welcomed UN's assistance for the process.



Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi has scheduled early elections for June 6, 2021, a move which was also welcomed by the US, the UK, France, and several other European countries, as it was part of the premier's efforts to address the demands of the anti-government protesters.