Kirkuk: 16 ISIS Militants Killed in Counter-terror Operation

Iraqi armed forces launched a large-scale mop-up operation on Thursday in Kirkuk province, killing at least 16 ISIS militants and destroying their hideouts.



Spokesman for the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief, Yahia Rasool, said in a statement that the operation targeted the ISIS positions in the area linking Zgeaton Valley and Valley of Khanajir.



Under the direction of Iraqi commander-in-chief PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the operation was launched on Thursday and concluded late on Friday.



Some of the ISIS elements were killed in close fire exchange, while the others were taken down by the Coalition airstrikes, Rasool revealed.



Piles of weapons and ammunition, as well as documents and cash, were found in the hideouts.