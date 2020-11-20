Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 November 2020
Friday، 20 November 2020 07:25 PM

Iran Reports over 13,200 New COVID-19 Cases

More than 13,200 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in Iran over the past day, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

Sima Lari, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said in a statement that the novel virus has also taken 476 other lives since yesterday, raising the death toll to 43,417.

With 13,223 new infections, the total number of people so far found positive for COVID-19 across Iran reaches 815,117, Lari confirmed.

Out of the coronavirus tally, at least 583,704 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital since February, according to the spokesperson
