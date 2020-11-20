Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 November 2020
Friday، 20 November 2020 07:14 PM

Israel, Bahrain to Open Embassies

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday announced in a joint statement with his Bahraini counterpart Abdlatif al-Zayani that their countries had agreed to open their embassies in the two countries.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, Zayani, accompanied by a delegation of 25 political figures, landed in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to convey to his Israeli counterpart Manama’s approval of a request by Tel Aviv to open an embassy.

This comes as Israel has begun to normalize its relations with the Arab countries.

The first country that started to normalize its ties with Israel was the United Arab Emirates, with US President Donald Trump revealing that there were several other countries ready to do so, among which was also Saudi Arabia.
