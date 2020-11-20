Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 21 November 2020
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 20 November 2020 07:09 PM

Kurdistan Reports 567 New Coronavirus Case, 23 Fatalities

The Kurdistan Region on Friday confirmed 567 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths related to the pandemic within the past 24 hours.

KRG’s health ministry said it had detected 188 new cases in Erbil, 186 in Duhok, 141 in Sulaymaniyah, 37 in Garmiyan, 10 in Halabjah, and five in Raparrin.

The new infections raise the tally to 92,577, from which over 57,000 have so far recovered.

COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,957, the ministry added.

Currently there are 32,474 active cases under treatment across the Kurdistan Region.
