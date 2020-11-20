Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 20 November 2020
Breaking
Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 20 November 2020 02:40 PM

Experts fear US troop removal from Afghanistan, Iraq may embolden Iran

us-army-379036_1920

The Pentagon, prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump, ordered a drawdown this week of U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, a move that experts told JNS might actually empower Iran.


The drawdown to 2,500 in both places is slated to take place by Jan. 15, said Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, who was installed in the top Pentagon role last week after Trump fired U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

 

That date is five days before President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in on Jan. 21. He has expressed support for U.S. troop withdrawals from the Middle East, though has called for the United States to have a small counterterrorism force there.

Related Stories
Read
AP20324723578129-e1605864439527-640x400

US general warns ISIS still a long-term threat in Iraq, Syria 20 November 2020 02:27 PM

q

Body of Late Governor of Erbil Arrived Home 19 November 2020 07:48 PM

q

Iranian Border Guards Gun Down Two Kurdish Porters 19 November 2020 07:43 PM

q

Coronavirus Tally Jumps to Over 92,000 in Kurdistan 19 November 2020 07:39 PM

q

Iraqi Forces Ambush, Kill ISIS Militant in Diyala 19 November 2020 07:31 PM

q

Kurdistan President, UN Envoy Discuss IDPs, Erbil-Baghdad Deal on Sinjar 19 November 2020 02:43 PM

7260a1e2e92575726c87c1ff3cdfc8f1_L

Iraq Opens Arar Border Crossing with Saudi Arabia 19 November 2020 02:40 PM

732a6329c13538770e5a3a2ad26cc002_L

UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack 19 November 2020 02:54 AM

Comments