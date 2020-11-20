Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 20 November 2020
Friday، 20 November 2020 02:27 PM

US general warns ISIS still a long-term threat in Iraq, Syria

Although ISIS group is battered and scattered, it cannot be fully defeated until the world finds a way to reconcile and resettle the thousands of people displaced by years of war in Iraq and Syria, the general overseeing American military operations in the Mideast said Thursday.


Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said there is no military means of solving the problem of Middle East refugees and internally displaced persons, or IDPs, who await repatriation or resettlement and represent what he called an unfortunate byproduct of armed conflicts.

 

“Today, across vast swaths of Syria and Iraq, the systemic indoctrination of IDP and refugee camp populations who are hostage to the receipt of ISIS ideology is an alarming development with potentially generational implications,” McKenzie said in remarks to the National Council on US-Arab Relations.

