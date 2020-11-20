Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 20 November 2020
Breaking
Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 20 November 2020 02:17 PM

Iran’s Zarif to visit Russia for political talks

zarif
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on Thursday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to have a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow on November 23.

During the Iranian foreign minister’s fourth trip to Russia in 2020, the two senior diplomats are going to discuss major international issues, including the Nagorno-Karabakh situation, issues surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the course of developments in Syria, Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf region, Tass reported.

According to Zakharova, the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers will also discuss the economic and trade ties between Tehran and Moscow, including the joint projects in the energy and transportation industries, as well as ways to promote cultural and humanitarian interaction.
Related Stories
Read
capture

Israel reveals details on Iranian positions in Syria 20 November 2020 02:14 PM

Pompeo-Iran-Group-Announcement

Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists 20 November 2020 02:12 PM

ISIS

Alleged ISIS executioner arrested at Greek refugee camp 19 November 2020 08:00 PM

CORONA-KURDISTAN-K24

WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East 19 November 2020 07:57 PM

houthis

Yemen aid workers fear possible U.S. blacklisting of Houthis 19 November 2020 07:54 PM

Iran flags

Iran's Guards launch aircraft carrier-scale warship amid tensions with U.S.: TV 19 November 2020 07:51 PM

idlib

Coronavirus threat ‘a new terror’ in Syria’s scarred Idlib region 19 November 2020 01:40 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo to make unprecedented visit to Israeli-occupied Golan 19 November 2020 01:36 PM

Comments