Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 20 November 2020
Breaking
Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation UNICEF laments the killing of Iraqi child in Green Zone rocket attack Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein condemns Baghdad rocket attack as ‘terrorist act’ US Orders Partial Withdrawal of Troops from Iraq, Afghanistan 4 Katyusha rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad Iraq hangs 21 terrorism convicts in latest mass executions Former Iranian PM Mousavi, under house arrest, tests positive for COVID-19 US military anticipates Trump will withdraw further troop from Iraq, Afghanistan Trump Bans Investments in Firms Controlled By China’s Military Arab Collation destroys armed Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 20 November 2020 02:12 PM

Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

Pompeo-Iran-Group-Announcement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up a trip to Israel on Friday with a visit to a museum in Jerusalem that honors Christian Zionists and was founded by a prominent evangelical adviser to the Trump administration.


The museum visit came a day after Pompeo became the first secretary of state to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank. He also announced a new policy allowing settlement products exported to the U.S. to be labeled “made in Israel” and a new initiative to combat the Palestinian-led international boycott movement.

Christian Zionism is a belief by some Christians that the return of the Jews to the Holy Land and the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 were in accordance with biblical prophecy.

Related Stories
Read
zarif

Iran’s Zarif to visit Russia for political talks 20 November 2020 02:17 PM

capture

Israel reveals details on Iranian positions in Syria 20 November 2020 02:14 PM

ISIS

Alleged ISIS executioner arrested at Greek refugee camp 19 November 2020 08:00 PM

CORONA-KURDISTAN-K24

WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East 19 November 2020 07:57 PM

houthis

Yemen aid workers fear possible U.S. blacklisting of Houthis 19 November 2020 07:54 PM

Iran flags

Iran's Guards launch aircraft carrier-scale warship amid tensions with U.S.: TV 19 November 2020 07:51 PM

idlib

Coronavirus threat ‘a new terror’ in Syria’s scarred Idlib region 19 November 2020 01:40 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo to make unprecedented visit to Israeli-occupied Golan 19 November 2020 01:36 PM

Comments