Thursday, 19 November 2020
Thursday، 19 November 2020 08:00 PM

Alleged ISIS executioner arrested at Greek refugee camp

A 27-year-old Syrian man accused of taking part in multiple executions carried out by ISIS has been arrested at a refugee camp in Greece's capital.
Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the camp in Athens early Thursday and that a police anti-terrorism division is leading the investigation. They did not name the man.
“The suspect...is accused of being a member of a terrorist organization and participating in acts of terrorism, with participation in multiple acts of willful homicide,” a police statement said.
The statement said the man moved to Greece in March 2018 and kept a “digital record” of his alleged criminal actions which forensic experts were examining.
Greek police gave no further details of where and when the killings in which the suspect allegedly participated took place.
ISIS held large areas in northern Iraq, extending into Syria, in 2014 but lost most of the territory by late 2017.
