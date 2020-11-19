Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Thursday، 19 November 2020 07:48 PM

Body of Late Governor of Erbil Arrived Home

Late Erbil Governor Firsat Sofi’s body on Thursday was returned to Erbil, where a massive ceremony was organized for the event.

Scores of senior Kurdish officials and dozens of foreign representatives today attended the ceremony to receive Sofi’s body and honor his service.

Sofi, the 41st governor of Erbil, died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Ankara. He had contracted coronavirus in late October.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, parliament speaker and deputy prime minister were among the people in the ceremony.

“Dr. Firsat’s life was short, but was full of work and achievements. He took the farewell far too early, but left us an ideal image of an accomplished figure full of life,” the president said in a speech today.

