Iranian Border Guards Gun Down Two Kurdish Porters

At least two Kurdish porters were killed on Wednesday by the Iranian border guards in the border areas of West Azerbaijan province.
The victims were targeted by direct fire without a warning, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.
The shooting took place outside Shno (Oshnavieh) city which borders the Kurdistan Region.
Hengaw identified the victims as Hakan Mohammadzadeh and Wasim Fardinzade.
