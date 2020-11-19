Coronavirus Tally Jumps to Over 92,000 in Kurdistan

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kurdistan Region has climbed to 92,010 after the health ministry reported 530 new infections on Thursday.



Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said in a report that 21 people had also died due to the novel virus within the past 24 hours.



COVID-19 has so far claimed 2,934 lives across the four provinces of Kurdistan Region.



As of Thursday, November 19, there remain 32,429 active cases under treatment in Kurdistan, the ministry confirmed, saying that over 56,600 people have recovered from the infectious disease.