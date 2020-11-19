Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Thursday، 19 November 2020 07:31 PM

Iraqi Forces Ambush, Kill ISIS Militant in Diyala

Iraqi security forces on Thursday ambushed a militant of the ISIS in Diyala province, a local official said.

Based on previous intelligence, the security forces set up an ambush outside Sharaban district of Diyala, where they killed one ISIS militant, head of Sharaban mayoral council said.

“The security forces had received intelligence indicating ISIS movements in the area where a security vacuum allowed them to mobilize forces,” he added.

q

