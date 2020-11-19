Kurdistan President, UN Envoy Discuss IDPs, Erbil-Baghdad Deal on Sinjar

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received on Wednesday Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in Erbil, where they discussed the situation of the IDPs and the Erbil-Baghdad deal on Sinjar.



On the recent agreement between Erbil and Baghdad to normalize the situation in Sinjar, which was also welcomed by the United Nations and the international community, Barzani and Hennis-Plasschaert agreed that closer cooperations are needed for implementing the deal, a statement by the Kurdistan Region Presidency said.



Discussing the efforts to restore stability in Iraq, the Kurdish president noted that the Kurdistan Region values the important role of the United Nations in this regard, as well as, its prolonged humanitarian assistance in Sinjar.



Barzani further reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's support for a voluntary and safe return of the IDPs, who have been hosted by the autonomous region over the past few years, to their places of origin, pointing out that providing education and public services to the IDP camps has costed the Kurdistan Region a lot.



The Kurdish president and the UN envoy additionally exchanged views on the epidemic situation and Iraq's early elections scheduled for June 6, 2021.